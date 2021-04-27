Community Health Systems (CYH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Community Health Systems to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. On average, analysts expect Community Health Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CYH opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $14.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYH shares. Truist upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

