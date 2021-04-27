MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.46-0.50 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.46-$0.50 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $62.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $26.62 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.