Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 375 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 50,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 25,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 377,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,154,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

NYSE CSL opened at $191.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.89 and its 200 day moving average is $151.19. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $191.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

