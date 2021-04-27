Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $442,582.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $150.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.11 and a twelve month high of $152.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $749.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.10 million. Analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

