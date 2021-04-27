Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,502 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,141 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.02. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $4,546,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,464.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

