Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In related news, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $127,537.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,828,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William George sold 6,400 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $588,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at $779,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $7,526,369. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $99.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

