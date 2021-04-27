Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $402.00 Price Target at Barclays

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $380.00 to $402.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $369.30.

MA opened at $387.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $259.51 and a 1-year high of $392.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $373.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.90.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 612,678 shares of company stock worth $204,333,652 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after acquiring an additional 171,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after buying an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after buying an additional 413,872 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,395,000 after buying an additional 101,468 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,290,758,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

