PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at $3,746,000. Finally, Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 50.7% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 60,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 20,438 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $167.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.72. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.45 and a 12 month high of $167.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $873.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

PRAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.63.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

