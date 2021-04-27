Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 37.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 87,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.4% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 466,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,914,000 after purchasing an additional 43,871 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.6% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 44,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

