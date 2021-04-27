Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.11). Gogo reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. William Blair raised shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Cowen raised shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gogo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Gtcr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at $122,055,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at $3,852,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at $2,260,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after purchasing an additional 196,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 349.7% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 226,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 176,348 shares in the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $17.23.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

