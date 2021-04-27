$77.28 Million in Sales Expected for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will post sales of $77.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.83 million and the lowest is $77.00 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $65.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year sales of $404.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $399.60 million to $410.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $455.56 million, with estimates ranging from $438.60 million to $472.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arlo Technologies.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARLO. Raymond James upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BWS Financial upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 374,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 586 shares of company stock valued at $4,219. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.91. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.