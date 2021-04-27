Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 7,301 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 83.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,301 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 32.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth $1,466,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pritchard Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.08.

FTNT stock opened at $203.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.28. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.25 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 75.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $245,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

