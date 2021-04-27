DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Position Cut by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,986 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTE. Boston Partners grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after buying an additional 1,081,883 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DTE Energy by 220.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,108,000 after purchasing an additional 777,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,444,000 after purchasing an additional 374,222 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,761,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DTE Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,486,000 after purchasing an additional 120,574 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE opened at $137.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.25 and a 200-day moving average of $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $92.39 and a 12-month high of $141.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.92.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.