Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by R.P. Boggs & Co.

R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 17.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 213,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,796 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 7.4% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,076,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,046 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,480,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,262,000 after purchasing an additional 568,166 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,725,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,684,000 after purchasing an additional 408,585 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,434,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,699,000 after acquiring an additional 233,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,424 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.30. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

