Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 19.5% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 47.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,039 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 8.0% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 4.5% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $420.76 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 97.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.95.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,751.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,060,387.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

