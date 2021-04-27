Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $901,000 Stock Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,331 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Cree were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,455,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cree by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,317 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $92,908,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cree by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,709,000 after buying an additional 482,845 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Cree by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 775,882 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $82,166,000 after buying an additional 50,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth $72,793,000.

In other Cree news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $119.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.74. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CREE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Charter Equity raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.07.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

