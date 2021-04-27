Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,653 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

ORA opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.24.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. Equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

ORA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

