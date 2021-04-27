Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCR. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

VCR stock opened at $313.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $166.34 and a 12-month high of $315.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.62.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

