Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Lowered to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of YARIY opened at $25.85 on Monday. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.937 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 3.59%. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.45%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

