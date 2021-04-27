FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $141.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $147.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $626.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCN shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

