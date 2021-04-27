Bokf Na Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bokf Na decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $74.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.30 and a 200-day moving average of $70.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $174.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.9494 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

