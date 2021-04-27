Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Position Lessened by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth $697,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its position in Redfin by 37.4% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 283,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,173,000 after buying an additional 77,240 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Redfin by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,642,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Redfin by 13.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,140.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $1,991,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,569,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,185,362.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,350 shares of company stock worth $4,340,988 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDFN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $71.85 on Tuesday. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -143.70 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.38.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.