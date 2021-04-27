Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in DBV Technologies were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DBV Technologies by 687.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 420.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 53,377 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DBVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.11.

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. DBV Technologies S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $674.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.28.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

