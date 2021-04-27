Bokf Na Has $4.03 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,659 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

NYSE:CI opened at $249.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.22. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $256.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total transaction of $1,585,205.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,480,878.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,372 shares of company stock valued at $47,208,656. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

