Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

ABEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ambev from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ambev from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. Ambev has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,673,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,198,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,425,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,959,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577,902 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,411,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,908,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after buying an additional 2,713,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

