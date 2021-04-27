Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Given New $30.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.53.

Get Mattel alerts:

NASDAQ MAT opened at $21.66 on Monday. Mattel has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,166.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.63.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter valued at $1,137,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 87.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.