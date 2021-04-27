Atlassian (TEAM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Atlassian to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $236.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.65. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.66, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $146.06 and a 12-month high of $262.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.