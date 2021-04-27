Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Shutterstock by 628.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock stock opened at $97.20 on Tuesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $104.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $180.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.80 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

In other Shutterstock news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $449,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 10,634 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $946,851.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,347,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,465,139.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,268 shares of company stock worth $18,174,871. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.