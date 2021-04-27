Prism Advisors Inc. Sells 164 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Prism Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,482 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 9.8% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.7% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 10.4% in the first quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $306,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 14.4% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.75.

Shares of MSFT opened at $261.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $169.39 and a one year high of $262.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

