State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,800 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The E.W. Scripps were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in The E.W. Scripps by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in The E.W. Scripps by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in The E.W. Scripps by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The E.W. Scripps stock opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85 and a beta of 1.94.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The E.W. Scripps’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, Director Richard A. Boehne sold 100,000 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $2,430,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,986,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Symson sold 20,000 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,522. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

