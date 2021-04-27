Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $293,347,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $37,371,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,021,000 after acquiring an additional 564,815 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,843,000 after purchasing an additional 559,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after purchasing an additional 485,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.04. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

