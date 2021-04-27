Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,402.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AME stock opened at $134.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $136.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

