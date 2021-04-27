Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.27 and a one year high of $74.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average of $68.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.65.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

