OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 375 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Kemper were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kemper by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,857,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,056,000 after purchasing an additional 453,444 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,974,000 after purchasing an additional 96,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kemper by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 787,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,467,000 after purchasing an additional 33,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at $55,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of KMPR opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average of $75.33. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

