OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 3,740 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 2.28.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $348.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

