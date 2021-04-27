Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $1,063,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,669,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

In other Saia news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total value of $4,979,574.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.36.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $237.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.13 and a 1-year high of $247.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.12.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

