Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTA shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

HTA opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.36.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

