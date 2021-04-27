Tiaa Fsb Sells 31,560 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,543 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,560 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after acquiring an additional 925,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,847,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ford Motor by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,893 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after acquiring an additional 151,736 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 19,458,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,041,000 after buying an additional 296,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of -306.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

