DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Shares of DOCN opened at $43.42 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $46.35.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc bought 2,127,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

