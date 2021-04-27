$23.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will post $23.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.54 billion to $24.27 billion. Facebook reported sales of $17.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year sales of $108.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.36 billion to $111.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $129.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $121.77 billion to $136.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.05.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $303.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.93. The company has a market cap of $862.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 52-week low of $182.56 and a 52-week high of $315.88.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total transaction of $1,602,408.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,575,489 shares of company stock worth $446,691,479. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

