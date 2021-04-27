Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $183.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $183.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.21.

NYSE CE opened at $157.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $160.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

