Credit Suisse Group Boosts Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $27.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.95.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $26.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 14.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $26.70.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 152.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $15,261,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $3,575,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 84,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 144,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

