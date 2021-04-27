Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Lowered to $137.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $147.00 to $137.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.00.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $130.52 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.