Tiaa Fsb Trims Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 50.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,888 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 20,016 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUV. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

