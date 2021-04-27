Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 2,223.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RVT. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 73,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $19.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

