Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at about $559,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $780,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.53. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $29.06.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

