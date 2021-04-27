$795.13 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will post sales of $795.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $774.00 million to $814.60 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $138.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 474%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 416.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 45,396 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAVE opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

