Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 563,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 615,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 37,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.