Gradient Investments LLC Takes Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $993,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $654,000. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 25,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,307.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.33.

HUBB stock opened at $190.48 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.34 and a 52-week high of $196.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

