Gradient Investments LLC Sells 79 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,337,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $187.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $97.32 and a 52 week high of $189.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.13.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.